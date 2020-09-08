Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Poor Conditions Rife in Women’s Prisons

Click to expand Image A woman prisoner teaches fellow inmates and their children at a central jail in Mardan, Pakistan, November 8, 2018. © 2018 Saba Rehman/AP Photo (New York) – Pakistan’s Human Rights Ministry has issued a report finding that women in prison face poor conditions and receive inadequate medical care, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should immediately carry out the ministry’s recommendations to ensure adequate care and end mistreatment in women’s prisons. The report, “Plight of Women in Pakistan’s Prisons,” submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan on August…

© Human Rights Watch -


