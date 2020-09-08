Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Investigate Police Raid on ‘Gay Party’

Click to expand Image Men arrested in a raid of a gay party sit inside a vehicle after a news conference at Jakarta police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 2, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana (New York) – The Indonesian government should urgently investigate a police raid on a private gathering of 56 men in Jakarta that highlights the threat to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. On August 29, 2020, police forcibly broke up a party at a hotel, arresting nine men and charging them with the crime…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New Release: Literacy Assessment Report for Syrian Refugee Youth in Lebanon
~ Pakistan: Poor Conditions Rife in Women’s Prisons
~ The OAS must condemn repressive measures taken to combat the pandemic
~ Khashoggi trial: truth impossible from trial with no public or journalists
~ While the COVID crisis increases inequalities, UNESCO recalls that reading is the basis of development
~ Activists in Latin America battle to guarantee access to safe abortion in COVID-19 world
~ Ethiopia: ICRC donates medical, non-medical items to 11 places of detention
~ ICRC AWARD FOR HUMANITARIAN REPORTING 2020
~ Digitalization of Conflict Joint Initiative: Humanitarian Impact and Legal Protection
~ China: RSF urges for release of Australian business news anchor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter