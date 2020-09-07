Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

While the COVID crisis increases inequalities, UNESCO recalls that reading is the basis of development

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ The OAS must condemn repressive measures taken to combat the pandemic
~ Khashoggi trial: truth impossible from trial with no public or journalists
~ Activists in Latin America battle to guarantee access to safe abortion in COVID-19 world
~ Ethiopia: ICRC donates medical, non-medical items to 11 places of detention
~ ICRC AWARD FOR HUMANITARIAN REPORTING 2020
~ Digitalization of Conflict Joint Initiative: Humanitarian Impact and Legal Protection
~ China: RSF urges for release of Australian business news anchor
~ Indonesia: Nearly 300 Rohingya disembarked in Aceh shows urgent need for search and rescue
~ Bangladeshi journalist tortured by police, held for nearly a year
~ Ukrainian media group harassed by broadcasting authority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter