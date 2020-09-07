Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ICRC AWARD FOR HUMANITARIAN REPORTING 2020

~ Ethiopia: ICRC donates medical, non-medical items to 11 places of detention
~ Digitalization of Conflict Joint Initiative: Humanitarian Impact and Legal Protection
~ China: RSF urges for release of Australian business news anchor
~ Indonesia: Nearly 300 Rohingya disembarked in Aceh shows urgent need for search and rescue
~ Bangladeshi journalist tortured by police, held for nearly a year
~ Ukrainian media group harassed by broadcasting authority
~ COVID-19 and youth: a virtual South Asian Youth Summit organized in Nepal
~ Saudi Arabia: Prominent Detainees Held Incommunicado
~ Algeria: Activist Facing Charges for Peaceful Support of Protests
~ COVID-19 and youth: South Asian Youth Summit 2020
