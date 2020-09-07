Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: RSF urges for release of Australian business news anchor

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges for the release of Australian CGTN state media business news anchor Cheng Lei, who has been detained incommunicado and without charge since 14th August. On 31st August, the Australian Embassy in Beijing revealed that Cheng Lei,

