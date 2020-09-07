Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshi journalist tortured by police, held for nearly a year

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is spotlighting the horrific story, one that remained unreported until very recently, of a journalist who was tortured and arbitrarily jailed for nearly a year for investigating the widespread corruption in and around the city of Cox’s Bazar in the far southeast of Bangladesh.

