Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Soldiers Accused of Beating Indigenous People

Click to expand Image Filipino army troopers patrol a street in the Philippines in the early morning, March 15, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Aaron Favila Soldiers in the Philippines allegedly detained and beat three Indigenous people in Zambales province, northwest of Manila, and forced one detainee to eat human feces. The incident occurred on August 21, after the Philippine military began counterinsurgency operations against the communist New People’s Army in an area populated by the Aeta indigenous group, according to Umahon, a nongovernmental organization that advocates for land rights.…

© Human Rights Watch


