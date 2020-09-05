Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Opposition Leader Convicted in Azerbaijan

Click to expand Image Tofig Yagublu holds a sign calling for freedom at an unsanctioned opposition protest, November 3, 2017.  © 2017 Aziz Karimov In another mockery of justice, a court in Azerbaijan today convicted Tofig Yagublu, one of Azerbaijan’s few alternative political voices, on spurious “hooliganism” charges and sentenced him to four years and three months in prison. The verdict did not come as a surprise, but it shows the extent Azerbaijani authorities are willing to go to subvert the rule of law to retaliate against government critics. Yagublu, 59, is a member of the opposition…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


