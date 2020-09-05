Egypt: Man Dies in Unjust Detention

Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Click to expand Image Ahmed Abdelnabi Mahmoud and Raia Abdallah at their home in Dallas, Texas. © 2020 Facebook/The Free Raia and Ahmed Campaign Page  (Beirut) – A 64-year-old Egyptian man whose United States-based family pleaded several times for his release because of his medical condition died in Tora Maximum-Security Prison II in Cairo on September 2, 2020, after nearly two years in detention without trial, Human Rights Watch said today. Ahmed Abdelnabi Mahmoud was arrested on December 23, 2018 along with his wife, Raia Abdallah, 62, and their daughter, Yosr Abdelnabi, 24. Mahmoud…

