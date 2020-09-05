Tolerance.ca
China: Mongolian Mother-Tongue Classes Curtailed

Click to expand Image   Chinese paramilitary police wear face masks in Beijing, May 1, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo (New York) – The Chinese government should reverse its new policy of increasingly replacing Mongolian with Mandarin Chinese as the language of instruction in Inner Mongolia schools, Human Rights Watch said today. Chinese authorities should also stop harassing those who have peacefully protested in support of Mongolian language education. The US-based Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center reported on August 20, 2020, that education authorities had informed teachers…

