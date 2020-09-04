Tolerance.ca
Austrian platform law: Government should avoid errors made with NetzDG

NewsReporters Without Borders warns against a repetition of the mistakes made by the German federal government in the new Austrian bill to combat hate speech in social media and online platforms, which was presented yesterday in Vienna. Following the controversial German Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG) and the "Loi Avia" in France, which was declared unconstitutional in June, it is the next attempt by an EU member state to force

