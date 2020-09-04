Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF renews calls for the release of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange as his US extradition hearing resumes in London

NewsWith Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing set to resume on 7 September, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) renews calls for his immediate release. RSF representatives will attempt to monitor the hearing in person, and will deliver a petition at 10 Downing Street with over 80,000 signatures calling for the UK authorities not to extradite Assange to the United States.Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing will resume at London’s Central Criminal Court on 7 September, when three to four weeks of evidence are expected to be heard.

