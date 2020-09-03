Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lawsuit by Kabila lawyer threatens two Congolese journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arrest of a journalist yesterday in Sud-Kivu province, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who is accused of defaming former President Joseph Kabila’s lawyer. His editor was due to be questioned today. RSF has contacted the province’s governor and calls for the journalists’ unconditional release.Joseph Kabila ceased to be president more than 18 months ago, but Congolese media are still being persecuted as they were during his 19 ye

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: our work in the first half of 2020
~ It’s Too Early to End Burundi Inquiry
~ Hungary Continues Attacks on Academic Freedom
~ Keeping girls in the picture
~ Russian specialists fill gaps left in Belarusian state broadcaster
~ RSF: The acquittal of the accused mastermind of Ján Kuciak’s murder is a huge failure of Slovakia’s law enforcement bodies
~ Malaysia: 17th national IHL moot court competition 2020
~ Syria: Health Workers Lack Protection in Pandemic
~ Cities Forcibly Evict Residents in South Africa
~ Nepal: Punish Rights Abusers; Protect Independent NHRC
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter