Democratic Republic of the Congo: our work in the first half of 2020

Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
~ It’s Too Early to End Burundi Inquiry
~ Hungary Continues Attacks on Academic Freedom
~ Keeping girls in the picture
~ Russian specialists fill gaps left in Belarusian state broadcaster
~ RSF: The acquittal of the accused mastermind of Ján Kuciak’s murder is a huge failure of Slovakia’s law enforcement bodies
~ Malaysia: 17th national IHL moot court competition 2020
~ Syria: Health Workers Lack Protection in Pandemic
~ Cities Forcibly Evict Residents in South Africa
~ Nepal: Punish Rights Abusers; Protect Independent NHRC
~ Schoolchildren in England Should Not Go Hungry Again
