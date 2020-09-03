Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Health Workers Lack Protection in Pandemic

Click to expand Image A health worker with a face mask walks inside a hospital, as hospitals enforce a series of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2020. © 2020 Reuters/Omar Sanadiki (Beirut) – Syrian authorities are failing to protect health workers at the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic in government-held territory, Human Rights Watch said today. Doctors, aid workers, and civilians, including in government-held Syria, told Human Rights Watch that the country is overwhelmed, with hospitals beyond capacity, health workers…

