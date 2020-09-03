Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cities Forcibly Evict Residents in South Africa

Click to expand Image A South Africa soldier guards the entrance of a housing development while flats are being emptied in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Jerome Delay South Africa has been hit hard by the pandemic, with the fifth-highest number of cases – 625,059 as of 30 August – in the world. Yet despite a federal ban on evictions, the country’s local governments are evicting people from homes built on public land without providing alternative sites to shelter-in-place, a move that exposes those evicted to increased risk of infection. The health…

