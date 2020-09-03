Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Punish Rights Abusers; Protect Independent NHRC

Click to expand Image Nepalese police disperse protestors in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 28, 2018.  © 2018 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (New York) – The Nepal government should act on the National Human Rights Commission’s findings to ensure accountability for grave human rights abuses by security forces, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should stop reversing the commission’s findings and ensure its independence. There are mounting allegations of extrajudicial executions and deaths in custody resulting from torture, yet the Nepal authorities resist conducting credible investigations.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: our work in the first half of 2020
~ It’s Too Early to End Burundi Inquiry
~ Hungary Continues Attacks on Academic Freedom
~ Keeping girls in the picture
~ Russian specialists fill gaps left in Belarusian state broadcaster
~ RSF: The acquittal of the accused mastermind of Ján Kuciak’s murder is a huge failure of Slovakia’s law enforcement bodies
~ Malaysia: 17th national IHL moot court competition 2020
~ Syria: Health Workers Lack Protection in Pandemic
~ Cities Forcibly Evict Residents in South Africa
~ Schoolchildren in England Should Not Go Hungry Again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter