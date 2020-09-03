Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Schoolchildren in England Should Not Go Hungry Again

Click to expand Image Students wash their hands as they arrive on the first day back to school at Charles Dickens Primary School in London, England, September 1, 2020. © 2020 Press Association via AP Images As children across England return to school this week, the government should prove it has learned from its mistakes after school closures during Covid-19 left pupils going hungry. Department for Education (DfE) guidance published late last week, just days before the start of term, offers three opportunities to help tackle child hunger. First, the DfE guidance makes clear that, should…

