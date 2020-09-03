Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Continues Attacks on Academic Freedom

Click to expand Image Students barricading themselves at the University of Theatre and Film Arts, displaying banners reading, “We stand up for the freedom of our university” and “We won’t stay silent,” Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2020. © 2020 Lydia Gall/Human Rights Watch In its latest attack on academic freedom and free expression, the Hungarian government has placed control of the University of Theatre and Film Arts in Budapest into the hands of Prime Minister Orban loyalists. The school’s entire administration and several teachers have resigned in protest. Since August 31, students…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: our work in the first half of 2020
~ It’s Too Early to End Burundi Inquiry
~ Keeping girls in the picture
~ Russian specialists fill gaps left in Belarusian state broadcaster
~ RSF: The acquittal of the accused mastermind of Ján Kuciak’s murder is a huge failure of Slovakia’s law enforcement bodies
~ Malaysia: 17th national IHL moot court competition 2020
~ Syria: Health Workers Lack Protection in Pandemic
~ Cities Forcibly Evict Residents in South Africa
~ Nepal: Punish Rights Abusers; Protect Independent NHRC
~ Schoolchildren in England Should Not Go Hungry Again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter