RSF: The acquittal of the accused mastermind of Ján Kuciak’s murder is a huge failure of Slovakia’s law enforcement bodies

NewsMarian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, charged with ordering and contracting the murder of an Aktuality.sk journalist, have been acquitted by the Special Criminal Court. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) expected Slovakia to set a positive example regarding the prosecution and condemnation of crimes against journalists. Instead, the case remains in the situation of impunity. After the verdict of Slovakia’s Special Criminal Court, the mastermind of the murder of the journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová remains unknown.

© Reporters without borders -


