Lebanon Should Stop Excluding Children from School

Click to expand Image A classroom sits empty at a school in Loueizeh, east of Beirut, Lebanon, March 2, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Hussein Malla As another school year is about to begin in Lebanon, the country’s education minister, Tarek Majzoub, has issued a decision which will mean many children cannot attend school. The impact of his decision is to exclude children whose mothers are Lebanese but whose fathers are not from enrolling in public schools. Basic education is free and compulsory for Lebanese citizens, but under the country’s discriminatory 1925 Nationality Law, only children with…

~ Tanzania: Freedoms Threatened Ahead of Elections
~ UNESCO unites Lebanese and international partners to safeguard Beirut’s cultural heritage and cultural life
~ Nigeria: 23,000 missing as conflict splits families
~ Mozambique: Families fleeing attacks seek shelter in COVID-19 hotspot; Country’s largest treatment centre opens today
~ Missing Monument.com - a digital artwork goes live at the occasion of the International Day of the Disappeared
~ مبادرة الشعاب المرجانية القادرة على الصمود تطرح نهجاً مناخياً جديداً في اجتماع فريق العمل التابع لمجموعة العشرين
~ Indonesia: Faith-Based Organizations Share Their Experience in Responding to COVID-19
~ Myanmar: End Harassment of Rakhine Media Outlets
~ Attacks on journalists are attacks on all civil society: UN rights chief
~ Deal to reduce recent Gaza tensions will aid fight against COVID-19
