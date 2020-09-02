Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: End Harassment of Rakhine Media Outlets

Click to expand Image A screenshot of chief editor of Development Media Group (DMG), Aung Marm Oo. © 2015 Aung Marm Oo/Facebook (Bangkok) – Myanmar authorities should stop using criminal laws, website blocks, and licensing delays to severely restrict the two ethnic Rakhine media outlets in Rakhine State. The authorities have filed charges against Aung Marm Oo, chief editor of Development Media Group (DMG), under the rights-abusing Unlawful Associations Act, blocked access to the outlet’s English and Burmese language webpages, and failed to act on DMG’s application to renew the publishing…

