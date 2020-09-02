Tolerance.ca
Tanzania: Freedoms Threatened Ahead of Elections

Click to expand Image A man reads Tanzania’s major English-daily newspaper The Citizen in Arusha, Tanzania. The cover story refers to Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda storming the offices of a private media company on March 17, 2017, with armed security officers to force staff to broadcast a video on television.  © 2017 STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images (Nairobi) – Tanzania authorities have stepped up repression of opposition parties, nongovernmental organizations, and the media ahead of the country’s general elections on October 28, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Since…

© Human Rights Watch -


