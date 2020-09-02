Tolerance.ca
Nigeria: 23,000 missing as conflict splits families

~ Tanzania: Freedoms Threatened Ahead of Elections
~ UNESCO unites Lebanese and international partners to safeguard Beirut’s cultural heritage and cultural life
~ Mozambique: Families fleeing attacks seek shelter in COVID-19 hotspot; Country’s largest treatment centre opens today
~ Missing Monument.com - a digital artwork goes live at the occasion of the International Day of the Disappeared
~ مبادرة الشعاب المرجانية القادرة على الصمود تطرح نهجاً مناخياً جديداً في اجتماع فريق العمل التابع لمجموعة العشرين
~ Indonesia: Faith-Based Organizations Share Their Experience in Responding to COVID-19
~ Lebanon Should Stop Excluding Children from School
~ Myanmar: End Harassment of Rakhine Media Outlets
~ Attacks on journalists are attacks on all civil society: UN rights chief
~ Deal to reduce recent Gaza tensions will aid fight against COVID-19
