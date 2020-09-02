Tolerance.ca
مبادرة الشعاب المرجانية القادرة على الصمود تطرح نهجاً مناخياً جديداً في اجتماع فريق العمل التابع لمجموعة العشرين

~ Indonesia: Faith-Based Organizations Share Their Experience in Responding to COVID-19
~ Attacks on journalists are attacks on all civil society: UN rights chief
~ Deal to reduce recent Gaza tensions will aid fight against COVID-19
~ Memory institutions are uniquely positioned to combat COVID-19 disinformation
~ Call for Proposals: Youth-led actions to support communities affected by Beirut Blasts 2020
~ Zimbabwean court must free imprisoned journalist who is unwell
~ Belarus: Many journalists arrested, foreign media stripped of accreditation
~ Charlie Hebdo – “trial of the most extreme form of censorship”
~ Hong Kong caught in Chinese practices of visa weaponisation against the press
~ Argentina: Legalize Abortion
