Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Legalize Abortion

(Washington, DC) – The life and health of anyone who is pregnant in Argentina will be at risk as long as access to abortion and post-abortion care remains heavily restricted, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Congress should legalize abortion to protect their fundamental rights, given the insurmountable obstacles they face when trying to access abortion under the limited exceptions authorized by law. The 77-page report named “A Case for Legal Abortion: The Human Cost of Barriers to Sexual and Reproductive Rights in Argentina,” describes the consequences of the Senate’s rejection of a…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Memory institutions are uniquely positioned to combat COVID-19 disinformation
~ Call for Proposals: Youth-led actions to support communities affected by Beirut Blasts 2020
~ Zimbabwean court must free imprisoned journalist who is unwell
~ Belarus: Many journalists arrested, foreign media stripped of accreditation
~ Charlie Hebdo – “trial of the most extreme form of censorship”
~ Hong Kong caught in Chinese practices of visa weaponisation against the press
~ As a new academic year begins, UNESCO warns that only one third of students will return to school
~ Sudan: Peace agreement must deliver on people’s quest for dignity and justice
~ Call for Application: legal, editorial, and landscape architect internships at UNESCO Beirut/ Culture Sector
~ EU Member States Should Act on Philippines Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter