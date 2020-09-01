Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Many journalists arrested, foreign media stripped of accreditation

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an end to all harassment of the media in Belarus after more than 60 journalists were arrested in the past few days and 19 were stripped of their accreditat

© Reporters without borders


