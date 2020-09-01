Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong caught in Chinese practices of visa weaponisation against the press

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) denounces the extension of the Chinese practice of weaponising journalist visas to Hong Kong and condemns the denial of a work visa requested by independent media Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP).On 25th August, the Hong Kong immigration office

© Reporters without borders


