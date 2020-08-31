Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Peace agreement must deliver on people’s quest for dignity and justice

Today’s signing of the peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front, an alliance of nine political and armed groups from different parts of the country including the conflict-torn states of Blue Nile, Darfur and South Kordofan, must deliver on people’s quest for dignity and justice, Amnesty International said today.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ As a new academic year begins, UNESCO warns that only one third of students will return to school
~ Call for Application: legal, editorial, and landscape architect internships at UNESCO Beirut/ Culture Sector
~ EU Member States Should Act on Philippines Abuses
~ Nigeria’s Rising Number of Missing Persons
~ Saudi Arabia Reviews Child Death Penalty Cases
~ UNESCO’s expert group revises the draft text of the Recommendation on the ethics of Artificial Intelligence
~ Ethiopia: The pain of separation
~ Mozambique: Unprecedented arson attack on Canal media must be promptly investigated
~ Alive until proven dead – Unwavering hope for the families of the missing in Libya
~ Qatar: New laws to protect migrant workers are a step in the right direction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter