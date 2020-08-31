Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UNESCO’s expert group revises the draft text of the Recommendation on the ethics of Artificial Intelligence

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ Call for Application: legal, editorial, and landscape architect internships at UNESCO Beirut/ Culture Sector
~ EU Member States Should Act on Philippines Abuses
~ Nigeria’s Rising Number of Missing Persons
~ Saudi Arabia Reviews Child Death Penalty Cases
~ Ethiopia: The pain of separation
~ Mozambique: Unprecedented arson attack on Canal media must be promptly investigated
~ Alive until proven dead – Unwavering hope for the families of the missing in Libya
~ Qatar: New laws to protect migrant workers are a step in the right direction
~ Iraqi Families of Missing: The wounds that do not heal
~ Tunisia: The painful uncertainty of the families of the missing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter