Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Unprecedented arson attack on Canal media must be promptly investigated

The ongoing assault against journalism in Mozambique took a shocking new turn on 23 August when a media house was petrol-bombed, Amnesty International said today, as it released a new briefing documenting attacks on press freedom and freedom of expression in the country.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Ethiopia: The pain of separation
~ Alive until proven dead – Unwavering hope for the families of the missing in Libya
~ Qatar: New laws to protect migrant workers are a step in the right direction
~ Iraqi Families of Missing: The wounds that do not heal
~ Tunisia: The painful uncertainty of the families of the missing
~ Humanitarian impacts and risks of use of nuclear weapons
~ Hurricane Katrina in the US, 15 Years Later
~ Enforced disappearances ‘rife across the world’ – UN chief
~ THE HUMANITARIAN IMPACTS AND RISKS OF THE USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS
~ Tunisia: Painful uncertainty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter