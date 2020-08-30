Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: New laws to protect migrant workers are a step in the right direction

The Qatari authorities have taken a significant step towards protecting migrant workers by passing two laws which could strike at the heart of the abusive kafala system, but full implementation remains key if the country aims to truly end labour exploitation, Amnesty International said.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Iraqi Families of Missing: The wounds that do not heal
~ Hurricane Katrina in the US, 15 Years Later
~ Enforced disappearances ‘rife across the world’ – UN chief
~ THE HUMANITARIAN IMPACTS AND RISKS OF THE USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS
~ Tunisia: Painful uncertainty
~ In Lebanon, addressing the question of missing persons remains a humanitarian priority for the ICRC
~ Jordan: Release Prominent Cartoonist
~ UN: Human Rights Council Should Act on Philippines
~ Syria: Restart Efforts to Find Victims Kidnapped by ISIS
~ Another Chance to Address Homophobic Violence in Armenia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter