Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Release Prominent Cartoonist

Click to expand Image Emad Hajjaj. © 2020 Private (Amman) – Jordanian authorities should immediately release and drop abusive charges against Emad Hajjaj, a cartoonist, Human Rights Watch said today. Jordanian authorities arrested Hajjaj on August 26, 2020, for publishing a satirical cartoon about the Israeli-United Arab Emirates (UAE) diplomatic agreement. Hajjaj, 53, is a prominent Jordanian cartoonist whose satirical cartoons have appeared in major Jordanian daily newspapers for decades. A source close to him told Human Rights Watch that authorities arrested Hajjaj for posting a cartoon…

© Human Rights Watch -


