Human Rights Observatory

Hurricane Katrina in the US, 15 Years Later

Click to expand Image People protest in front of the storm damaged city hall in New Orleans, Louisiana, over the city’s response to Hurricane Katrina. © 2006 Brian Root Fifteen years ago, I sat in a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, hotel room, watching with a growing sense of dread as the first reports rolled in of the path of destruction cut through the southern US state by Hurricane Katrina’s fury. I had only lived in New Orleans for a month; I had few friends, no vehicle, or plan to evacuate. Thankfully, my neighbors loaded me into their van to escape the storm. I returned to New Orleans four…

