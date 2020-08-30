Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraqi Families of Missing: The wounds that do not heal

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Hurricane Katrina in the US, 15 Years Later
~ Enforced disappearances ‘rife across the world’ – UN chief
~ THE HUMANITARIAN IMPACTS AND RISKS OF THE USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS
~ Tunisia: Painful uncertainty
~ Jordan: Release Prominent Cartoonist
~ UN: Human Rights Council Should Act on Philippines
~ Syria: Restart Efforts to Find Victims Kidnapped by ISIS
~ Another Chance to Address Homophobic Violence in Armenia
~ Venezuela: A Police State Lashes Out Amid Covid-19
~ South Sudan: Thousands Still Missing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter