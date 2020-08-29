Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Transition Authorities Should Promote Justice

Click to expand Image Leaders of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, including its leader Col. Assimi Goita, center, and spokesman Ismael Wague, left, and group member Malick Diaw, center-left, with a ECOWAS delegation, Aug. 22, 2020.  © 2020 AP (Bamako) – Mali’s military junta should fully respect human rights and judicial independence and support efforts to ensure accountability for past atrocities, including those involving the security forces, Human Rights Watch said today. The transitional authorities should promptly provide a specific timeline for the return to…

© Human Rights Watch -


