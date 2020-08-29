Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

OAS Leader Undermining Rights Body

(Washington, DC) – OAS member states should strongly condemn Secretary General Luis Almagro’s unilateral rejection of the candidate the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) appointed as its executive secretary, Human Rights Watch said today. Based on his performance, the commission had unanimously renewed the mandate of Paulo Abrao, who has served as its executive secretary since August 2016, with the new term to begin in August 2020. But on August 15, the day Abrao’s contract was set to expire, Secretary General Almagro informed the IACHR that he would abstain from “advancing in the…

