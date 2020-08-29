Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Chance to Address Homophobic Violence in Armenia

Click to expand Image Rainbow flags for sale are photographed on June 24, 2017.  © 2017 Reuters Earlier this month, Armenia’s Criminal Court of Appeal ruled there had not been a proper investigation into a violent homophobic attack two years ago against a group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activists. The court ordered a re-investigation, giving Armenia’s law enforcement agencies a second chance to deliver justice in the case. In August 2018, a crowd of about 30 men violently assaulted the activists in Shurnoukh, a village in southern Armenia. The crowd shouted homophobic…

© Human Rights Watch -


