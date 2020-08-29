Tolerance.ca
Venezuela: A Police State Lashes Out Amid Covid-19

Click to expand Image National Guard soldiers and municipal police ride through the neighborhood of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela, on August 7, 2020, patrolling the area to make sure residents are complying with COVID-19 regulations. © AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos (Washington, DC) – Venezuelan security forces and authorities have used measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 as an excuse to crack down on dissenting voices and intensify their control over the population, Human Rights Watch said today. Since declaring a state of emergency to combat Covid-19 in mid-March, 2020, Venezuelan authorities…

© Human Rights Watch -


