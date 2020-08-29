Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Internet Disruptions, Online Censorship

Click to expand Image Protesters in Belarus, Minsk, holding up their smartphones. August 25, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Sergei Grits (Moscow) – Belarusian authorities are disrupting internet access and restricting content online in response to peaceful, countrywide protests, Human Rights Watch said today. For over 18 days, protesters have demanded fair presidential elections and investigations into police brutality against demonstrators.  Protests have been ongoing in Belarus since August 9, 2020, when the official results of the presidential election, which the demonstrators contend was rigged,…

© Human Rights Watch -


