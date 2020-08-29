Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Veteran Human Rights Defender Bahey el-Din Hassan Sentenced to 15-Years in Prison

Click to expand Image Bahey el-Din Hassan. © Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (Beirut) – On 25 August 2020, the Fifth “Terrorism Circuit” of the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced Bahey eldin Hassan, a veteran human rights defender, to 15 years in prison on the basis of his critical tweets, 18 human rights organizations said today. The conviction of Bahey eldin Hassan, director and co-founder of the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS), over the abusive charges of “publishing false news” and “insulting the judiciary” is a new low for the Egyptian judiciary. The ruling was…

© Human Rights Watch -


