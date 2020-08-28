Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The executions in Nuevo Laredo must be a watershed moment for ending human rights violations in Mexico

Arturo Garza, a 19-year-old engineering student and baseball aficionado, left home to visit his girlfriend on the night of Saturday 27 June. It was the last time his family would see him alive. The next day they looked for him all over Nuevo Laredo, a border town in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas. They reported his disappearance to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Missing or Abducted Persons, but it was not until 3 July that they learned of a shootout between the Mexican Army and a group of alleged criminals, in which 12 men died.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ New killings after Jacob Blake shooting reveal chronic problems still to be overcome in US
~ Americas: Organizations of the continent reiterate the need to strengthen the autonomy and independence of the IACHR
~ UN rights chief urges DR Congo to protect Nobel laureate Mukwege amid death threats
~ Morocco : the numbers that sum up the judicial harassment of Omar Radi
~ New guidelines aim to dismantle barriers blocking people with disabilities from access to justice
~ Syria: Tens of thousands of families with no news of loved ones
~ COVID-19: UNESCO and partners in education launch global campaign to keep girls in the picture
~ Somalia’s new media law ignores calls for journalists to be protected
~ Pakistan: ICRC operational response to COVID-19
~ South Sudan: New policy brings hope to families of thousands registered as missing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter