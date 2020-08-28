Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Organizations of the continent reiterate the need to strengthen the autonomy and independence of the IACHR

Amnesty International is one of 390 organizations that have signed a statement today expressing concern about the situation facing the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the decision announced by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States not to renew the mandate of the Executive Secretary of the IACHR.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ UN rights chief urges DR Congo to protect Nobel laureate Mukwege amid death threats
~ Morocco : the numbers that sum up the judicial harassment of Omar Radi
~ New guidelines aim to dismantle barriers blocking people with disabilities from access to justice
~ Syria: Tens of thousands of families with no news of loved ones
~ COVID-19: UNESCO and partners in education launch global campaign to keep girls in the picture
~ Somalia’s new media law ignores calls for journalists to be protected
~ Pakistan: ICRC operational response to COVID-19
~ South Sudan: New policy brings hope to families of thousands registered as missing
~ International day of the disappeared: In Serbia, 29 years on, search continues for more than 10,000 missing
~ Myanmar: Upcoming elections an opportunity to take a new inclusive democratic path
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter