Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco : the numbers that sum up the judicial harassment of Omar Radi

NewsTwelve summonses for three different offences, four legal procedures against him, a hundred hours of interrogation in four weeks – that is what it took to put Omar Radi behind bars a month ago. These are the figures that add up to the judicial harassment of the Moroccan journalist and human rights campaigner.The 34-year-old activist, due to go on trial on 22 September, has been held in custody since 29 July accused of sexual assault and espionage. He insists that he has been set up.

© Reporters without borders -


