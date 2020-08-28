Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joint Statement: Draft Law on Public Order Violates Women’s Rights

As representatives of organizations working to promote women’s rights and gender equality in Cambodia, we wish to express our deep concern regarding numerous articles within the Draft Law on Public Order (DLPO), provisions of which violate women’s human rights. We therefore also endorse and echo the call made to the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) in a Joint Civil Society Statement on August 13, 2020, to scrap the draft law. We acknowledge and commend the RGC for taking positive action to tackle gender inequality through a number of comprehensive policy initiatives, including the upcoming Third…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Pakistan: ICRC operational response to COVID-19
~ South Sudan: New policy brings hope to families of thousands registered as missing
~ International day of the disappeared: In Serbia, 29 years on, search continues for more than 10,000 missing
~ Myanmar: Upcoming elections an opportunity to take a new inclusive democratic path
~ Jordan: Arrests, Forced Dispersal at Teacher Protests
~ German Economics Ministry Blocks Effective Supply Chains Law
~ What China’s Foreign Minister Should Expect in Europe
~ Thailand: More Protest Leaders Arrested
~ The Director-General launches from Beirut the "Li Beirut" initiative, putting education, culture and heritage at the heart of reconstruction efforts
~ The Director General launches from Beirut the "Li Beirut" initiative, putting education, culture and heritage at the heart of reconstruction efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter