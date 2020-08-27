Tolerance.ca
Deliberate silencing of peaceful voices in Iraq ‘unacceptable’, says UN human rights chief

~ The Director General launches from Beirut the "Li Beirut" initiative, putting education, culture and heritage at the heart of reconstruction efforts
~ UN rights expert calls for ceasefire, commitment from all stakeholders to ensure free elections in Central African Republic
~ Human rights are the ‘means by which governments can successfully beat pandemics’, says UNAIDS chief
~ Mozambique: world cannot ignore growing violence and humanitarian crisis
~ Kashmiri journalist completes second year in detention
~ Montenegro: Witchhunt against investigative reporters on eve of parliamentary elections
~ Rebuilding heritage, culture and education #ForBeirut
~ Training for online and blended learning strategies for teachers training launched - Caribbean pilot project with Blackboard
~ Media and information literacy against racial discrimination: Experts from Nigeria and Russia speak
~ Cyber-attacks are a known threat: now is the time for preventive action
