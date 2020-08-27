Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights are the ‘means by which governments can successfully beat pandemics’, says UNAIDS chief

~ Mozambique: world cannot ignore growing violence and humanitarian crisis
~ Kashmiri journalist completes second year in detention
~ Montenegro: Witchhunt against investigative reporters on eve of parliamentary elections
~ Rebuilding heritage, culture and education #ForBeirut
~ Media and information literacy against racial discrimination: Experts from Nigeria and Russia speak
~ Cyber-attacks are a known threat: now is the time for preventive action
~ RSF is concerned about the fate of an Uzbek journalist extradited by Kyrgyzstan
~ Algeria must stop violating press freedom before Khaled Drareni appeal
~ Kurdish opposition TV channel’s reporter held for past week
~ Lebanon: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters
