Human Rights Observatory

Kashmiri journalist completes second year in detention

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for the release of Aasif Sultan, a Kashmiri journalist who completes his second year in detention today without any serious evidence ever being produced to support the charges of “harbouring terrorists” and “hatching a criminal conspiracy” brought against him under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.“The charges are very vague,” his editor, Showkat A.

© Reporters without borders


