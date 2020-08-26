Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cyber-attacks are a known threat: now is the time for preventive action

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ RSF is concerned about the fate of an Uzbek journalist extradited by Kyrgyzstan
~ Algeria must stop violating press freedom before Khaled Drareni appeal
~ Kurdish opposition TV channel’s reporter held for past week
~ Lebanon: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters
~ Iraq: Basra Political Group Targeted
~ Singapore: Quash Prominent Activist’s Conviction
~ Uzbekistan: Drop Dubious Case Against Journalist
~ Forty-Nine Migrant Children Moved to Safety in France
~ Brazil: Amazon Fires Affect Health of Thousands
~ ICRC: Gazans face ‘double crisis’, need international support
