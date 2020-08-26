Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria must stop violating press freedom before Khaled Drareni appeal

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Algerian authorities to revert to respect for truth, law, the constitution and the country’s international obligations instead of violating press freedom more and more in the run-up to imprisoned journalist Khaled Drareni’s appeal hearing. Just over two weeks after Drareni was sentenced on 10 August to three years in prison and a fine of 50,000 dinars (330 euros), court officials in Algiers announced yesterday that his appeal will be





